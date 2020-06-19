Transcript for Everything we know about Rayshard Brooks’ killing in Atlanta

Okay, well, I'm rayshard brooks, 27 years of age, have three kids, happily married. Reporter: Months before his death in a fast food parking lot, rayshard brooks was opening up about his life's mistakes and the rocky road to redemption. I feel like some of the system could look at us as individuals. We do have lives, where it's just a mistake we made, you know, and, you know, not, not just do us as if we are animals. Reporter: His death, and now his own words, helping shape a dialog at the intersection of policing. Questions about if and when police should be allowed to use deadly force. Brooks had had run-ins with the police in the past. After being convicted of multiple felonies, including cruelty to children and false imprisonment. It seems he was trying to make amends, interviews by "Reconnect", a tech startup, focussed on criminal reform. You pay your debt to society. How did your organization connect with rayshard? We wanted to make sure we got the voices impacted by the criminal justice system. It was a great fit. Seemed to be eager to tell his story. We have to go back and fix things with our kids and try to gain that trust back, you know, with being away, my oldest daughter, dad, hey, I love you so much, but where have you been? Reporter: Today Atlanta was a city divided as former officer Garrett Rolfe and Devon Brosnan turned themselves in. Brosnan walked out after posting a $50,000 bond and appearing on I felt he was friendly. I was respectful. You know, I was respectful to him. And I felt like I was someone who needed my help. I was there to do what I could for him to make sure he was safe. Reporter: Rolfe facing 11 charges after shooting brooks in the back including one for felony murder. These photos influenced the decision, which I says show Rolfe kicking brooks and shows the other officer standing on brooks' shoulder. Rolfe said "I got him" after he shot brooks and they waited more than two minutes before trying to save his life. He laid out pretty well that he was focussing on the actions after the shooting. The kicking of rayshard brooks, the comments that the officer makes about "I got him." A lot of that goes to the fact that he wasn't fearful for his life but instead was committing a crime. Reporter: After the charges were announced, brooks' family saying it's a starting point. I felt everything he felt just by hearing what he went through. And it hurt. It hurt really bad. Reporter: The charges come at a time of heightened tension between law enforcement and some in the community. Officers across the city calling in sick. The official line from police is that the numbers are small, saying in statements, we have enough resources to maintain operations and remain able to respond to incidents. The rank and file believe that it was justified and that these officers are served up for political reasons. A representative telling Steve osunsami that they feel unsupported. Normally they take a lot longer and everybody looks into it further. This is still political. Reporter: The deadly encounter occurred last Friday night when two officers responded to a call about a man blocking traffic at this drive through. Officer Brosnan approaches the vehicle. What's up, man? You're parked in the drive through right now. Hey, sir! You all right? You're parked, you're sitting in the drive through line here. Reporter: Minutes after officer Brosnan arrives, brooks pulls over into a parking spot. He says he's only had one drink that day. You said one drink, what kind of drink was it? Margarita. Reporter: A DUI certified officer is requested. Garrett Rolfe arrives just after 11:00 P.M. Tell me, I wasn't here. So can you tell me what happened before we got here? Nothing happened. I just got here and was getting something to eat. Reporter: Brooks tells the officer he has no weapons. He's then put through a field sobriety test and breathalyzer, .108. The legal limit is .08. I think you've had too much to be driving. Reporter: At 11:23 P.M., the encounter takes a turn when the officers attempt to take him into custody. When the cuffs came out, it's not that rare. There is a serious fear of not only interacting with the police but also getting caught in the criminal justice system. We have seen people dying in police custody, losing their lives in the system. There is real fear. And that's what we saw from Mr. Brooks. Reporter: Brooks reaches and grabs officer Brosnan's stun brooks starts to run, officer Rolfe chasing after him. This is when it turns fatal. When you were able to put two and two together and say, oh, rayshard, that man in the video, they're the same person. Yeah. Reporter: What did that feel like in your gut? Another life taken too soon, and I felt that, you know, what he talked about in his video was the pressures, the expectations that he wanted to meet, and the little time that he was able to spend with his children. And now I thought, well, he'll never be able to see his children again, she'll never be able to hold her husband again. That's just another missed opportunity. Us being taken away from our family, it's hurting us. But it's hurting our family the most. You know, so, as we go through these trials and tribulations, it's, it's hurting our kids, and it's taking away from our families. Reporter: During these last few months, we've seen a real re-examination of the racial inequality that is systemic in our systems across the board. Connect the dots for us of what we're seeing in the conversations around black lives matter and mass incarceration and that endless cycle. Well, see, the system's broken. Right now, I think it's an awakening that we're recognizing this auto pilot system needs to be dealt with in a way that tailors responses. You see that there are over 44% of the jail population is African-American. You see if you look at any state or city, what their demographics are. You have to look at the demographics of the population and jail are. Reporter: In the post on the be with site your team notes, you see a man who badly wants to be heard, who wants to make an impact. Do you think rayshard was heard in this video? I think as of today a lot more Americans hear him now than he would have if we kept that footage. I think he's heard. I think even if you scream into a crowd, unless everybody stands still for a moment and pays attention, it doesn't matter how hard you scream or what you're saying. And right now, he is saying something that is an important conversation to continue. A public viewing foray shard brooks will be held next Monday in Atlanta.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.