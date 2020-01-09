Transcript for Remembering Chadwick Boseman in film and beyond: Part 1

He was here far too short a time. Chadwick was a deeply kind and gentle person and very present and thoughtful and those qualities are all so present in his work. Chadwick, my friend, you will forever be remembered by your warm smile, your kind heart and your fierce courageousness through great adversity. Chadwick's legacy is almost too big to fully comprehend yet. The way he handled his life and managing cancer with such humility and grace and digity, let us know that I was truly a super hoo -- super hero. This loss was felt around the world. He is pretty amazing. He is wakonda forever. For a generation of kids. He is the defining image of a super hero. Strong, powerful, and black. His portrayal of black panther, sealing his place in history. He embodied an idea, a promise, a potential. I think playing black man they are meant everything to Chadwick, that was a gift to a generation of children who normally would not have never got tone see something like that before. It's not just a loss that we are feeling. We are going to feel his absence. His absence. An artist, a movie star, a cultural hero. Boseman made his name portraying American lejds. Jackie Robinson. James brown. Tho. -- Thorogood Marshall. I don't think you could play that role ask convincingly as he did, ifyou do not possess that same grace, you cannot fake that. He a colon cancer diagnosis that took his life within four years. Leaving behind his wife, whom he quietly married not too long ago and scores of loving family and friends. His co-star Michael B Jordan, sharing a heart wrenching post, I wish we had more time, he wrote, I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. I just, you are not just my friend, not just my hero. You are my super hero, you were my black panther. A statement was said, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now and he will watch over us. I cannot consider an actor that is more necessary right now than Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick Boseman grew up in South Carolina and going on to attend the historically black college, Howard university. Anybody who went to Howard reminds you every chance they get that they went to Howard. I think Howard meant a lot to him in terms of forming the person he would become and what he would do career wise. Boseman had a gift for embodying real life heroes. But had his career defining role would be bringing a fictional hero to life. He roared on to the screen as tachela, in 2018, revealing wakonda to the world. Featuring a mostly black cast, genre and box-office busting. We thirst for something. What's the thirsts you think? People are starved for the images they see. They see power, spectacle, intelligence, achievement. People can see not just themselves but their dreams. They see their dream dreams. Boseman had become a bonafide movier star. We had no idea he been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He endured countless surgeries and chemotherapy treatments while he was playing some of these remarkable characters in these terrific films. While quietly struggling with cancer, filming one action flick after another. Chadwick was being a real life hero to children at St. Jude's hospital who were fighting the the same disease. I loved your movie. Thank you. Thank you. You saw -- Meeting the children was hugely important to the super star. And it showed in this 2018 interview on sirius-xm. There's two, two little kids, Ian and Taylor, who recently passed from cancer. They just, they are trying to hold on until this movie comes. Just to experience those two little boys anticipation of this movie and when I found out that they -- Take your time, man. Yeah, it's, it means a lot. Another patient at St. Jude's hospital, that made a connection, 13 years old and trying his hardest to beat brain cancer, he idolized the black panther and in walks his hero to cheer him on. He a bucket list and that was one thing on his bucket list to meet somebody famous and who better than somebody from something he loves so much. The disease would ultimately take his young life. The only movie he noteen was last avengers he passed before he was able to see that movie. So we went to the movie theater and we reserved three seats. One for him, and put a picture of him in it. Of course, we think our son is a super hero, but to me, Chadwick Boseman who is on film a super hero, but we look at him as well as a man, as a superer hero, what he has done for, what he did for our son, and the other children at St. Jude. In the last 20 years, doctors have seen an alarming increase in young people fighting colo-rectal cancer. And African-Americans are hardest hit. Although we have done better over time with getting African-Americans screened, we still have quite a ways to go. For the doctors leading the fight against the disease like this doctor, the tragedy of Boseman's death is a chance to raise awareness. My one goal and my one hope is that we can use this time to understand how common colorectal cancer is, and we can all educate ourselves about the importance of screening. If we can do that, then we have done justice to his legacy. Amid his own battle he returned to his ALMA mater, Howard university, delivering this speech at the school's 150th commencement. Purpose is an essential element of youth. It's the reason that you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existanswer is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill. He could have made that speech about himself and that struggle, but he made the speech about the graduates that day, and about Howard and I think that speaks a lot to exactly who he was and why we all have to continue to honor him. His final post on social media just 17 days before he died, was the day senator kamala Harris was named the vice presidential nominee. That the last tweet was to encourage people to exercise their right as citizens to vote, to participate in their democracy, born out of love of country, it just it's so reflective of Chadwick. He played icons and now has become an icon himself and his legacy is one for the ages.

