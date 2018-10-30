Remembering the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Among the eleven worshipers who lost their lives at the brutal shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday were two brothers and a husband and wife who were married at the same synagogue in 1956.
0:41 | 10/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

