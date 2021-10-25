Scientists are breeding coral to reinvigorate Great Barrier Reef's damaged areas

A team of researchers is working to reintroduce new coral grown in a lab in hopes of saving one of the world's greatest treasures, which is withering away from climate change.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live