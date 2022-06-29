The spooky history of ‘The Watcher’ town

The hit Netflix show about an unknown letter-sender known as “The Watcher” is shining the spotlight on Westfield, New Jersey, a town also known for a shocking murder case in the ‘70s.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live