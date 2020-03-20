Spring break partiers refusing to isolate amid coronavirus crisis: Part 1

"I'm not going to let it stop me from partying," one man in Florida said of the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, other parts of the U.S., like San Francisco, have issued strict shelter-in-place orders.
10:18 | 03/20/20

Transcript for Spring break partiers refusing to isolate amid coronavirus crisis: Part 1

