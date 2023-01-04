Suspect in Idaho murders makes first court appearance

Bryan Kohberger appeared in court today for an extradition hearing. As authorities revealed more details about the gruesome killings, his lawyer says the death penalty is on the table.

January 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live