'Taylornomics' and the 'Beyhive Bump' have fans pouring millions into tour cities

When the pop divas come to town, concertgoers spend millions, but some are finding ways to spend practically no money to attend the shows.

August 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live