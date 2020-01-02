Transcript for Ted Bundy's former girlfriend on being with him, heaving concerns: Part 1

disbelief that this man that I loved could go out and do such horrific things. To her, Ted Bundy was not a sadistic murderer who killed dozens of women. We came up with 30. But the man she loved. Is it fair to say that at first Ted Bundy was a gentleman? Oh, completely. My parents loved him. He was really it in my opinion. And I really wanted to maybery marry him. Bundy secretly began his descent. There were two bupdys. The only people who ever saw the diabolical bunldy were his victims. At first she didn't want to believe that her smart, charming and charismatic boyfriend could be a serial Keller. Now Ted Bundy, falling for a he is seen through the eyes of Liz and Molly. The women who knew him best. They're breaking their silence after nearly 40 years, in a docuseries and a book, "The phantom prince." I hate to say this, because it make me seem normal. I think he loved us. Bundy was in his early 20s when he met Liz Kendall at a ball in Seattle, Washington. I was pretty smitten from the get-go. She was young, recently singled mother from Utah who met the man who was considered by virtually everybody in society and culture in the 1970s as the dream date, the perfect husband material, a prince charming. But there were two sides to Bundy. This is what makes 1974 so extremely different. He determined he's going to launch himself into full-time murder and was going to keep doing it until he was captured or killed. One of his first-known victims was 21 year old Linda Ann Healy, a senior at the university of Washington. Bundy spotted Healy at a bar, followed her home and strangled her in her bedroom. Can you describe what your relationship was like in 1974? Just subtle changes where I felt like maybe I was losing him. You felt maybe worst-case scenario, he's seeing somebody else. Yes, never in my dreams did I think he was out stalking well and eventually abducting and murderering women. Over the next four months women in the pacific northwest started to go missing. There were no clues. It's remarkable nobody saw anything. But that changed on July 14, 1974. Bundy went to the state park looking for his next victim. A number of people were shoot being film, little did they know the police would want to see this footage. Ted was able to meld into the crowd. He was able to convince Denise and Janice to help him with the ruse that he had a sailboat, that he had his arm in a fake If anybody has seen the silence of the lambs, where the killer had that, tried to get that couch into the van, and he's got a cast on, that all came from Ted Bundy. Can I help you with that? Would you? Sure. He kidnapped and killed the two young women. Those abductions were very brazen and in front of literally thousands of witnesses. Police asked the public to send in any photos or videos taken that day. Police knew the suspect drove a Volkswagen and were able to produce this composite sketch. Your co-workers brought over the sketch to show to you. Wa it because they thought the sketch looked like Ted? Yes, there was something about it that grabbed my attention, something about the jaw line. Wow. And you called Seattle police? Yeah. I called anonymously to a tip line that they had set up. There was something like 3,000 potential teds who may or may not drive a Volkswagen, and he was one of them. But he had this terrific, spotless, clean record. You have to understand that detective work was organized in a very different way in the '70s. There was no DNA evidence. Police departments didn't even have fax machines, let alone the internet. Did you ever ask Ted, are you concerned about the similarities? In the very beginning, I said did I read this? People will be looking at you, kind of making a joke out of it. But once I started to wonder, could this be true, I didn't feel safe, I didn't want him to know what I was thinking. As the police investigation tensified, bdy realized he had to leave the Seattle area. He had to find a new killing ground. His excuse of going to the law school. Liz and Molly stayed behind. Bundy drove away. 12 hours later, he killed a hitchhiker in Idaho. In law school, Bundy barely went to class. He's like a kid in a candy he upped it in Utah and killed around four women in a matter of weeks. But one woman escaped. Carol, who managed to get out of his car after he lured her in, pretending to be a police officer investigating a cream. This is the first time we have an eyewitness of somebody who survived a Bundy attack. I don't want to scare you, but it's happening down there now. What did that feel like? Oh, my god, like the bottom of my world was falling out. This is too much after coincidence. So I did call the police, and I did meet with the detective. I gave him some pictures of him and showed them. And she pulled his picture out of the stack that the detective had given her. And she said no, he's too old and put it back in the stack. She had multiple contacts with the police. But it kept coming back, he's not your guy. It's the winter of 1975, and Ted Bundy's got to find a place where there's not a lot of talk about missing women. So he heads up the mountains of Colorado. First aspen where he finds his next victim, Karen Campbell, a nurse from Michigan. 36 days later, her nude body was found almost three miles away. Two months later, he heads over to Vail and ends up killing 26-year-old ski instructor Julie Cunningham. He was not going to stop. He had more relationships by now with dead women than living women. It was all about the hunt. But the hunter was about to become the hunted. In Utah later that year he got stopped by a local cop. In his car, a ski mask, handcuffs and panty hose with the eyes cut out. We took him in and booked him. I said there's something wrong with this guy. That put him on the radar of Utah law enforcement. And they had this unsolved abduction of Carol. Carol came to the police station, was shown a lineup and was able to identify Bundy as the person who attacked her. He was arrested. And charged with the kidnapping of Carol. At one point, police did show you a photo of the items they found in Ted's car. How could he have possibly explained that away to you? He tried to just brush it off, you know, I need the crowbar if I get in a wreck, I need to pry cars apart. I need the ski mask when I'm shoveling snow. His friends raised money for bail. He returned to Seattle to see Liz. What was that time like? Well, when he first showed up at my door unannounced I was taken aback. This is Ted. Because of our placement in his world, it's the only reason we're still alive, I'm quite certain, because people had their eyes on it. Did that thought ever cross your mind? That he was going to kill us? No. Did you think he was capable of murder? No. I mean, I still believed he was innocent at that point. 