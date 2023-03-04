Tom Giardi arraigned on federal fraud charges

Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, is indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly stealing millions from his clients.

March 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live