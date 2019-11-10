Transcript for Trump supporters in Minnesota explain why they stand by him amid impeachment furor

Reporter: Minneapolis, Minnesota. A sea of red in a state that runs blue. Trump will either be on mt. Rushmore or they will build a mountain for trump. He is saving America. Thank you, president trump, I love you! Reporter: These are the faithful, the true believers. The mood here festive. Many have said these rallies feel like a concert. Excitement about being the president tonight palpable. It's trump's first time back on the campaign trail since the impeachment inquiry against him began two weeks ago. The Democrats' brazen attempt to overthrow our government will produce a backlash at the ballot box the likes of which they have never, ever seen before in the history of this country. Reporter: Most polls have public opinion shifting against the president. The majority of Americans supporting the impeachment inquiry. Even a Fox News poll out today shogun% of Americans now believe that trump should be impeached and removed from office. Trump lashing out at that poll tweeting, whoever their pollster is, they suck. And tonight's rally, we heard similar sentiment in support of the president. They're not going to impeach him. It's just another ploy from the Democrats to try to get him He is the president of the United States, he should be allowed to have conversations with other countries. It's just another witch hunt. Reporter: Rallies are a depart of the president's current campaign strategy, hoping to galvanize and never jize his base. Choosing to hold this rally in representative ilhan OMAR's district, one of his favorite targets. How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota? I'm very angry at you people right now. Reporter: His base especially crucial here in Minnesota. President trump, whoo! Reporter: A state he narrowly lost in 2016, a state the campaign hopes is winnable in 2020. They're among the president's front row of supporters, retired restaurant and club owner Richard Snowden. Do you think the impeachment inquiry will have impact on trump supporters like yourself? No, I think it's going to embolden us. It's going to help trump. Reporter: Snowden's journey to this rally began two days I flew overnight and slept probably about an hour and a half on the plane. And that's it. So I've been awake essentially 36 hours. Reporter: He always makes it a point to travel in his suit and tie looking more like he's on his way to a business conference than a political rally. Number 56 for me. Reporter: Snowden will spend the night before the rally inside the target center so he doesn't lose his coveted number two spot in line. Snowden says this trump rally will be his 56th and he's spent around $30,000 of his own money traveling to them over the last four years. That's him at a trump rally in Wisconsin in 2016. President trump sometimes spotting him in the crowd. And we have a man in the audience who is I think the best-dressed man in this entire place, including me, right here. Look at him. Come here. Look at him, look at this guy. And he's been to a couple of rallies too, haven't you, huh? Reporter: Snowden is part of a small group of trump die-hards who call themselves front row joes. How has life been for you personally under president trump? It's been the greatest ever. The greatest ever? Ever, yeah. We wake up every day thanking the lord that Donald Trump is our president. Wow. Yeah. We love him. You drank the kool-aid gallon, sounds like. Unsweetened, too. Reporter: Richard says he found his candidate the minute he saw trump come down that escalator in June 2015. Sure you disagree maybe on 10% or something, or sometimes you say I wish he hadn't made that tweet. But us supporters understand why he's doing these tweets. So we love him more than ever. Reporter: This even as the president is under investigation for asking the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, his political rival. Two weeks ago the white house released its memorandum of the phone call between the two leaders. What do you make of this impeachment inquiry into the president? Well, it's a witch hunt. It's terrible because there's no impeachable offenses there. A phone call to a foreign leader where the transcript was released that shows no evidence of wrongdoing by president trump. Have you read the memorandum? I won't say that I've read it word for word but I've taken the word of those that have read it, that have looked at it objectively, that say there's nothing in there. How can you call it a witch hunt if you've never read it? Well, because I trust the judgment of people like tray Gowdy, senator Lindsey graham, and others that have indicated that. So on page 3 the president says, and I quote, I'd like you to do us a favor, though. And this is right after the president of Ukraine talks about a weapons system, the javelins, from the United States. What does that sound like to you? I don't think there's anything wrong with one president asking another president to do the other a favor. Let me ask you a question, you're a businessman, yes? Yes. In your negotiation with someone, if you say do me a favor, what's your expectation? Well, I think you're getting -- alluding to the fact there might be a quit proceed I don't that you expect something in return -- No, no -- But maybe just do me a favor, one day I'll have opportunity to do you a favor. I don't see where that raises to a level of an impeachable offense. Reporter: That's the sentiment most trump voters share, like Nancy, who believes supporting the. President is also about keeping a Democrat out of the white house. I guess the red line would be, he'd have to murder somebody or there would have to be something super egregious. Reporter: We met her in August. She was on her way to her first trump rally in Cincinnati. A short drive from her home in the suburbs. I've just watched the economy, I've watched the numbers. I'm so impressed with the unemployment. What, if anything, gives you pause? He says things or tweets things that I would never say or tweet. And I wouldn't want my children to use social media in that way. Reporter: We checked in with her today to hear if she's changed her mind on trump in light of the impeachment inquiry. No, actually, it hasn't. Ever since he was elected, the Democrats have been trying to get him impeached. They've tried to block everything he's trying to do. I think this could easily just be one more crying of wolf. Unless there is really something to this, I would like to just -- let's just get on with business. Reporter: Trump's re-election campaign and the RNC announcing a haul of $125 million in the last quarter alone, a presidential fund-raising record, money being used this week at a training event to convert some of Minnesota's most ardent supporters into active volunteers. He's the most pragmatic, commonsense president that keeps his word. This new Donald Trump party, Republican party, is amazing. I just think it's absolutely amazing. Reporter: Still, dislike for the president also runs deep in Minnesota. Lock him up! Reporter: The large and loud crowd outside the target center tonight voicing their views. Here talk of impeachment is applauded. But it was inside love and admiration washed over trump like confetti. My colleague Kyra Phillips caught up with Richard after the rally. Where are you headed next? Dallas, Texas, for my 57th rally. Here we come! Reporter: For now Donald Trump is his man. Congressional investigations be damned.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.