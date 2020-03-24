U.S.-based nurse talks helping fight COVID-19’s devastation in Italy: Part 2

“The United States are just a few weeks behind where Italy is today,” Kelly Sites, a disaster assistance response nurse from Michigan triaging in Italy, told “Nightline.”
4:02 | 03/24/20

