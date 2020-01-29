Transcript for All victims' bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Part 1

That house feeled with tears, hundreds gathered on the Orange coast college baseball diamond to celebrate the life of the man they called coach alto who headed the team F nearly 30 years, John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter were among those killed in Sunday's helicopter crash along with basketball legend kobe Bryant. The five-time NBA champ, eight time all-star, two-time olympic gold medalist, Oscar winner, husband, and father. At at staples center and around the world fans and family are trying to come to terms with the shocking deaths of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Through the tears and tributes come many questions and mostly why and how that helicopter crashed. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a girls' basketball game. Five parents and three teenagers flown by a pilot with more than 20 years experience. The Bryant's day started with an early morning mass. He was here before the 7:30 mass, our first of the day. 9:06 A.M. Kobe Bryant's helicopter left to head to Thousand Oaks. They normally go up towards Burbank and over to the thousand Oaks area. There was a problem in Burbank. The weather was there. He was told to circle for a while. The new video shows the helicopter circling around 9:30. 9:44 witnesses reported hearing a helicopter flying low. The house was shaking, the sound of like 30 harley-davidson choppers, you know. That is how loud it is. David told my colleague that he was startled to see how low it was flying. He said he has given his video to the NTSB. Flying above the fog? Lower, really, really low. Right above that tree. That is why you started to shoot. Yes. This seemed odd. Yes. Air traffic controllers informed the pilot they couldn't detect him on radar. You are still too low level for a flight following at this time. The last thing we hear, you can hear it in the controller's voice. Asking the pilot are you out he gets no response. One witness called 9-1-1 after hearing a big thud saying the fog was thick as milk. You hear the helicopter. I can't see anything. Hearing the helicopter. All of a sudden it is immediately above me. If I couldn't see it and I am looking directly up at it, he is not going to be able to see anything on the ground. It is unusual the aircraft was accelerating as it was descending. That is unexplained. Did something mechanically go wrong or the pilot put in an input that was counter intuitive to what he should have been doing and we don't have the answer to that yet. These are the new images showing the catastrophic scene as investigators are picking up mangled wires and shredded fiberglass. They say there was no black box or a voice recorder. But there may have been an iPad with an app pilots use to navigate. There is a chance the iPad could have important data, air speed, altitude to tell us the final moments like a data recorder would that the helicopter did not have. Helicopters were a preferred method of getting around L.A. For a reason. He discussed that with his interview. I had to figure out how I could train and focus on the craft and not compromise family time. That is when I looked into helicopters getting down and back in 15 minutes. My routine was always the same. Weights early in the morning, kids to school. Fly down, practice like crazy, extra work and media, fly back. Get back in the carpool line and pick the kids up. Gianna's teammate Alyssa was among the victims along with her parents Keri and John Altobelli, the coach of the team. He had a big heart. He was caring. Loved everybody involved with the program. He loved his family, children, wife. We will miss him terribly. His wife, Keri, a source of support. You can see the love she had for her husband. Sarah Chester and her daughter died also on Sunday, she was in the eighth grade. The head of the school says they are a community in mourning saying this is an unimaginable loss for the Chester family and the entire St. Margaret's community. We were fearful of her flying in the helicopter. Matt Mauser lost his wife Christina. She was hand-picked by the basketball legend. Kobe did not pick my wife because she was average. I don't think anything he ever did was average. He picked my wife because she was exceptional at what she did. My wife had a brilliant, brilliant eye for coaching. She picked up schemes, knew every angle, defense, defensive positioning, post moves. She really took a lot of pride in being there for those girls. She adored them. What was the last thing you said to her? I was in bed. She kissed me and said I will see you tonight. Good-bye. I hope I said I love you. I just don't know. The group was flown by Ara zobayan, the company that trained him released a statement saying we are heart broken at the loss of our friend and pilot Ara zobayan, flying was his life's passion. Outside the stadium where kobe thrilled fans for decades, still a place of mourning. Inside the court is dark. The fans heard from the team's current star, Lebron James, who posted sitting here trying to write something for the post but every time that I try I begin crying again, just thinking about you. Niece Gigi and the friendship/bond and brotherhood we had and shaquille O'Neal speaking on the NBA on tnt pregame show. The fact that we are not going to be able to joke at his hall of fame ceremony. We are not going to be able to say hi, I got five. You got four. The fact we are not going to be able to say if we would have stayed together we could have gotten ten. Those are the things you can't get back. Tributes for kobe's daughter as well. Late Monday evening the women's basketball team at the university of Connecticut where Gianna hoped to play posted this tribute. And this afternoon in Orange A lot of hugs. A lot of sad. Today for the next three hours your focus is playing baseball. These young baseball players remembering their beloved coach and family by doing what they say he would want them to do the

