Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns after 6 years

Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio are back, while Ashley Graham and Valentina Sampaio debut as the lingerie brand enters a new era after grappling with scandals in the last few years.

October 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live