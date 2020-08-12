Transcript for Get-out-the-vote efforts going strong ahead of consequential Georgia runoffs

That is possible pt Michael and Edward are racing against the clock. These two Georgia high schooler seniors. This is not a last minute home work assignment, it's the final sprint in the effort to register first-time voters for the up coming Georgia senate run-offs. The younger voters are more flexible on how they vote, they are more willing T based on policy rather than party. They are serious. We were able to get 65,000 people registered. Basically peer pressure, we are getting people to vote by getting one person is really good at speaking, is really popular and we are like, we really get them involved in the your vote matters. You Cait. And then the idea is that it snowballs. Neither young man was old enough to cast a ballot for the presidential election in November. But Michael turned 18 ten days later. As long as he turns 18 before the run off, and the deadline was today to register. It was so, I had almost come to accept that I was not going to able to participate in a grand scale and the run-off was redemption. I cannot go to the ballot box, I find solace in thinking that we got thousands of other students to go there on our behalf. Both young men realize that right now, all eyes are on Georgia. What's at stake here? Control of congress. Voters in Georgia will decide if Democrats end up controlling both houses. This is history in the making. We are watching something that can literally change the course of our nation come down to two senate seats to a run-off. At the end of the day, it's about the people in the state showing up to vote. Right now, Democrats are assured a slim majority in the house. But in the senate the current split is 48 democratic seats to 50 Republican. The run-off pits David Purdue against Jon ossoff, and Kelly Loeffler against Raphael Warnock. Georgia can be a game changer. Not just for president elect Joe Biden. But really for the country. Because if the Democrats won, both those senate seats in the run-off elections, that's a big but if they do, the Biden agenda in the fullest form would be available for Biden to pass. If it seems like everyone is paying attention, it's because they are. With virtual events hosted by president Obama. Georgia, is going to determine ultimately, a course of the Biden presidency. And a celebrity filled ncert, appearances by Justin Timberlake, and more. The idea of flipping Georgia's seats feels more possible than ever. Thanks to Biden's surprise win in this reliablely red state. Plus concerns that president trump's lies are hurting Republicans there. Biden's victory definitely gave Democrats here wings. And has caused a party fight among Republicans. Will some voters stay away because trump and his allies are saying you cannot trustee elections? Don't vote at all? Maybe. But my hunch is that Georgia voters know this stakes in the run-off elections. Donald Trump knows how important it is to have a Republican senate. And they will get to the voting booths. The Republican secretary of state, recertified Biden's win the today. Even he and Georgia's GOP governor Brian Kemp continue to battle lie after lie from president trump and his supporters about the elections. We have never found systemic fraud, not enough to overturn the election. There's no doubt in your mind that he lost the election? Georgia? Sad but true, I wish he would have won. Yet the president himself continued to lob baseless accusations of election fraud in a rally this weekend. We are fighting hard for the state. When you look a corruption and the problems having to do with the election. Trump was there to campaign for the Republican senators but spent most of his time rehashing had his election defeat. Let me tell you, this election was of rigged. Packed crowd, mostly maskless, even as covid infections near 200,000 cases a day. And Georgia hit record highs in the last week. Wendy Evans was there,ight in the front row. Do you acknowledge Joe Biden as ourpresident elect? No. There's no such thing as president elect. When they certify the votes, yes, but not until they certify the could votes. Not until the last dog dies will you accept Biden as the president. Were you worried at all about covid? No, I work in health care, I just got off work, no, I mean, it's outside, I was not kissing nobody or nothing. So, you know, plus, you know, I just lord protects me. I just the way I live. If you did not have faith in the past election. Why do you have faith in the up coming run off? If I do nothing, I fold my hands and what else can we do. Brey and vote. There were more people voting had time. Another lawsuit was thrown out in Georgia today. The legal effort is about, I just think it's a clown show. They don't know what they are doing. They lost the case today because they didn't pay the filing in court. That is amateur hour. The more he goes to court and loses like this, and embarrassing ways, I think the more damage it does. More bad news, the president's lawyer sidelined, Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus. A day after the president's visit debate night. Loeffler and Warnock faced off first. Yes or no, senator Loeffler, did Donald Trump lose -- President trump has every right to use every legal recourse available. In the second debate, Democrat Jon ossoff had the stage all to himself, after senator Purdue declined to participate. Your senator is refusing to answer questions and debate his opponent because he believes he should not have to. The question for Georgia voters, will they participate in large numbers? Come January 5th. The secretary of state is reporting that about million requests for absentee ballots have come in and that is a significant number. Had mark Lavigne volunteered for the new Georgia project. Registering voters in a local food drive. Today I have registered four. Most of the people are registered because of of the recent election. Some people moved and they say, I forgot and thing this is like that. So it's a combination of both. That's why I came down to do it, it's important. The CEO of the organization. We helped 500,000 young people and people of color register to vote over the past six years. So, we have expanded electorate Georgia is a new battleground state because of the demographic shifts. People think of the deep south and think of Georgia as black and white. But or voters were essential to the coalition and very much a part of Georgia's future. The naacp is also banking on a bigger than usual turnout. If we don't make sure that people get back out and understand the senate is in play and control of the senate is in play. It's important. Wet people to participate in the election. It's very, very, very important. Georgia is changing. Democrats are making ground. What we are seeing is it a mirage or is the shift occurring? It's like you are putting together a puzzle and all of these are pieces of the puzzle. Every person that has done anything on the ground, is a piece of the puzzle. The demographics are a piece of the puzzle. And the biggest challenge that we have right now, is to make sure that that puzzle stays whole in January. Republicans are hoping trump's visit will energize his supporters. They are hoping that young voters and people of color show up. This is something I have not seen in my lifetime. Stay with ABC news, and coming up.rising to the occasion. How one figure skater is creating miracles on ice. Experience clean in a whole new way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.