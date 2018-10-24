{"id":58708580,"title":"We have a winner: Mega Millions winner takes $1.6 billion jackpot","duration":"8:02","description":"The largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history has a cash payout of at least $913.7 million for the lucky winner.","url":"/Nightline/video/winner-mega-millions-winner-takes-16-billion-jackpot-58708580","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}