'A Different World' cast talks about inspiring generations

The cast of the classic hit sitcom is making the rounds at HBCUs to raise awareness, enrollments and scholarship funds at a time when those schools face funding issues.

April 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live