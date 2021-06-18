24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

World champion boxer Canelo Álvarez is using his voice to uplift other Latinos

Sa&uacute;l &ldquo;Canelo&rdquo; &Aacute;lvarez came from humble beginnings in Guadalajara, Mexico. Today, he continues to fight for glory in the ring while also championing causes for Latinos around the world.

