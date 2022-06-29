Ye opens up about fatherhood, the Donda Academy, and his broken business deals

Ye sat down with ABC News' Linsey Davis to reflect on what it’s like to co-parent with Kim Kardashian, the fallout from his collaborations with Gap and Adidas, and his dreams for Yeezy.

