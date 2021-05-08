A year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon must reckon with dire economic crisis

It’s been one year since 2,500 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated in Beirut’s port. Residents blame government inaction for this, as well as skyrocketing inflation, lack of medicine and unemployment.
7:02 | 08/05/21

A year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon must reckon with dire economic crisis

