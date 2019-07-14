2020 'lightning round' with new Democratic candidate Tom Steyer

More
During his first tour on the campaign trail, Steyer tells ABC News' Briana Stewart where he stands on key 2020 issues and shares why he's jumping in the race.
3:03 | 07/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2020 'lightning round' with new Democratic candidate Tom Steyer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:03","description":"During his first tour on the campaign trail, Steyer tells ABC News' Briana Stewart where he stands on key 2020 issues and shares why he's jumping in the race. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64320941","title":"2020 'lightning round' with new Democratic candidate Tom Steyer ","url":"/Politics/video/2020-lightning-round-democratic-candidate-tom-steyer-64320941"}