Transcript for 21,000 health care workers volunteer to help staff New York hospitals

The number of cases continues to increase work 7917. The number of people tested again as the highest rate in the country. And per capita higher than China per capita in South Korea which has been 181000 people total office at 230 Paris which is a lot of people but remember. New Yorker talking and a base of nineteen. Millions so. Number positive cases up to 8616. Time. 92000. Total in the state. Predominantly. In New York City but you see Westchester and Nassau. Which by percentage. Is the troubling number. Mayor of New York City so much larger than. Pushes certain us or suffered so. Those numbers are concerning and we're watching those. You don't see it in Nassau County 1000 new cases. Suffolk County 1141. New cases that is. That is trouble troubling news. Number of counties you see the entire state every county in the state now hands. Reported a corona virus case. We said who's gonna march across the state have also made the point. My colleagues. Reform like do with the governor's the other officials racist remarks horse country. Questions people keep asking which are the right questions well when it is the eight packs. It depends on what model you use what model you follow we follow all the models. It's anywhere from seven to 21 to thirty days depending on what model you look at. Well how can you have that variable seven to thirty days. It depends on how that model. Rates how effective social distancing in his right. The variable is the models that thing social distancing is going to be more effective at slowing the rate. Have a longer. Time frame for the apex. Those models that. This count the social distancing. They have a shorter time frame for the apex. We're continuing to shift staff from the upstate hospitals that less impacted it downstate hospitals. We've requested. Out of state health care workers. God bless America 21000. People have volunteer from out of State Department in New York State. I thank them. I think there patriotism. I think there dedication and passion. To the emission of public health. These are beautiful generous people. Ended New Yorkers will return the favor. New Yorkers will return. This is going to affect every. Place in this country. We are in some ways the first. Major encounter. We're learning we'll get the experience. And we will return the favor when your community needs help. New Yorkers will be. And you have my personal word on. And it's also in New York tradition. When is enough horror Cano it has been a flood or Hurricane Katrina. New Yorkers are the first ones in their cars. To go anywhere in this nation that needs help. And I will be the first one he might are. To go wherever it this nation needs help as soon as we get past this I'll never forget. How people of course this country came to the age of New Yorkers when they needed. And I deeply appreciated. We have 85000. Volunteers now in total. Which are being deployed to the hospitals so they confront staff that works for them. 10. Well. All things considered this bear up. Com are now become or so it's. Grew well people who they are reaching out and it's. This 588. Errors. And deeper and it well. You don't Britain and its off year one at what you pick your own it. Rich so people that are some not. Optional we're. Which went on here. It's going to be a long. War. More comfortable room. That. Age eat or. Rest. Policy body has Ebert. In the buyers. Gotta chill and Baird or. What the year. I got a nice place to beast that O Barry are screwed it up. They can reach out help or an. Act a lot of important fighting this long. I can't imagine. Barely. Beat the record we are well. A lot of people who do your which. So real. I really couldn't remember are hurt and oryx. Wait. I do believe. This is going to be a great public service and ironic way people are curious about corona virus what does it mean what happens if I'd get one. We get the virus you know. Living it showing it doing it doing this year old reporting on how are you feel reporting on what you doing. I think it really takes it be missed the five's this it takes a lot of the young own out of the equation. And I know what's it. Terrible unfortunate circumstance for you but. Think about it from a journalistic point of view of public service point of view you wore answering questions for millions of America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.