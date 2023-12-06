4 GOP presidential candidates take final debate stage before voters hit the polls

Ron DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeir joins the Big Story. He'll give some insight on what moves the Florida governor plans to make to win the nomination.

December 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live