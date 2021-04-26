Transcript for AG Merrick Garland announces DOJ probe into Louisville policing practices

United States Department of Justice is a federal law enforcement agency. Comprised of thousands of law enforcement officers who collaborate with and support our colleagues throughout our nation's least it's. We are uniquely aware of the challenges faced by those. Service as police officers. We see their commitment firsthand every day. And we recognize that complex issues. That make their already difficult jobs even our. The Justice Department is also charged with ensuring that the constitutional. And federal statutory rights of Paul people are protected. As I explained last week. Congress has authorized the department to conduct pattern or practice investigation's. Helping fulfill that responsibility. Those investigations. And the recommendations and actions Evans who do not only protect individual civil rights. They also assist police departments. And I'll developing measures to increase transparency. And accountability. Those qualities are necessary to building trust. Law enforcement. And the communities they serve. And community trusts. Is essential to making please see more effective. Less dangerous. Officers on the street. Today the Justice Department is opening its opening a civil investigation. Into the Louisville Jefferson County metro government. And the Louisville metro police department. To determine whether Al MPD engages in a pattern or practice. Of violations of the constitution. Or federal law. Today's announcement is based on an extensive review a publicly available information. About LM PD conducted by the Justice Department civil rights division. The investigation will assess whether L and PD engages in the pattern or practice. Of using on regular on reasonable. Force. Including with respect to people involved in peaceful expressive activities. It will determine whether L and PD engages in unconstitutional stops. Searches and seizures. As well as whether the department unlawfully execute search warrants. On private homes. It will also assess whether LM PD engages in discriminatory conduct on the basis of race. Or fails to provide public services that comply. With the Americans with disabilities act. Investigation will include a comprehensive review of the Louisville police department's policies and training. It will also assess the effectiveness of L and PD's supervision of officers. And systems of accountability.

