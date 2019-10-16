Transcript for Andrew Yang joins ABC News Live to discuss debate performance

Andy -- it's good to see you again yeah that's it's a bird ABC news. I just feel out there tonight at Belgrade that we talked about the fourth and Oster of police in Joseph said it's a major problem we talked about. How we need to have a dividend for all Americans in Tulsa embraced and other people say they're open to it. We have to solve the real proms I got Donald Trump elected primarily the fact that we. Blasted away four million manufacturing jobs in the swing states there's a lot of talk tonight about minimum wage and want to get your take on anti think there should be a federal minimum wage where would you put that. I think know what's to be working full time and before in this country and right now of them federal minimum wage as well below the poverty line and a lot of the country. But to me if we have a dividend of a thousand dollars a month it's an effective raise of six dollars an hour. Right in the people's hands it also recognizes caregivers and parents and nurtures its broader than a minimum wage because a minimum wage or do nothing for. Women like my wife jurors swiftly instead of the minimum wage or in addition to a minute Jimmy would be in addition to but a thousand dollars a month there Tom thousand dollars a year be game changer for tens of millions of American families. Going to be an effective six dollar an hour raise for every worker. Lot of people. Really drawn to the freedom dividend in his eight amass quite the following as you know well. How do you gets Mitch McConnell. To fund that if you they gave get into the White House assuming it's still a Republican senate. Well this the great thing there is one state that has a dividend right now everywhere in the air there guess between one and 2000 dollars a year. And that state is Alaska which the deep red state as a Republican governor. So after I'm president the Democrats will be so pumped to get Donald Trump out and they'll know let's pass a dividends gonna make children are fairly strong and healthy air. But then the Republicans are looked up and say wait a minute and my against the dividend it helps. Rural areas it helps red states on the interior. It doesn't create a new bureaucracy it just puts more economic freedom in the hands of Americans and I don't need 80% of congress I just need 51%. You'll see the dividend will bring the country together because they're going is excited about it. Last question Torre is on a piece true we've talked about and I'm my show in the past you've got a lukewarm on it you came out in favor of it. And after should be on the fence for a while not thinking it's more devices an American them productive. Did you think where we stand right now there's enough. Evidence on the table to go ahead and hold a vote on impeachment urges or more you want to know. All I'm pro impeachment but at the same time we have to know. That any time we're talking about Donald Trump we are not spending time. Creating a positive vision that gets Americans excited and that's how we're going to move the country forward in two point one in us organ of the Donald Trump. If all of our attention is focused on Donald Trump. Unfortunately yes it's gonna play to his advantage in the general election and being thank you so much thanks or stop a migrate to see thank you and the big zero it like out there and that's on the trail.

