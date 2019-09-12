Transcript for This was an ‘attempted overthrow’: Trump on inspector general report

I fabricated evidence and their lives to the courts. And they did all sorts of things to have a go their way. And this was something that. We can never allow have to happen again. The report actually and especially when you look into it in the details of the report are far worse than anything I would have even imagine. What they were doing and what they would have done. Invited me to certain rules certain move that was a very important move because. It would have been even worse if that's possible. And they might have been able to succeed this was an overthrow of governments this was an attempted overthrow. And a lot of people were in on it. And they got caught. They got caught red handed I look forward to that Europe report which is coming out. In the not too distant future. Gotta zone information which is this information plus plus plus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.