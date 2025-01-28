Attorney Ben Crump on Trump administration’s pause of civil rights investigations

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump on the possible impact of the Trump administration pausing civil rights investigations and court-ordered police reforms.

January 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live