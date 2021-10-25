Biden administration announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would not be participating due to China's "egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live