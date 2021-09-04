Transcript for Biden unveils new measures on gun violence

And president Biden has unveiled new measures targeting gun violence the president may be announcement just hours before that Texas shooting. Our senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has a look at what comes next good morning Mary. Diana as the news broke of these two more shootings in this country president Biden here at the White House was laying out what he's described. As the first steps to try and curb this violence when she called an epidemic and an embarrassment. To this country and he is of course urging congress to do more the president though in the meantime is using his executive authority to trying crack down on these so called ghost guns these are those at home kits. The can allow you to build a gun that has no serial number and cannot be traced the president is also trying to limit the use of stabilizing braces which can essentially. Turn a pistol into a short barreled rifle like the one. Using the recent Rampage in boulder that left ten people dead. The president has also gone to the Justice Department to lay out a temp plate that states can use to trying to enact a red flag laws so that doesn't been deemed a threat not. Access to firearms but the reality is that all of these actions are limited. And fall far short of the sweeping reforms the the president has promised he has said that he wants to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazine is called. For stricter background checks and of course he did promise to send legislation to the hill on day one when I pressed the White House about this. They insist the president isn't hesitating. Committee is pressuring congress to act the political reality though of course is that despite what seem like these never ending mass shootings. There is very little appetite from Republicans and even some Democrats on Capitol Hill to act on these kinds of big changes that the president is asking for Diane. Primary Burris thanks.

