Bloomberg's 1st TV ad for possible 2020 presidential run

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg releases his first ad, touting his credentials to take on President Donald Trump.
0:59 | 11/24/19

It just. Since the created thousands of job. Cops he took charge of the city still re. A three term may. Bring it back from the ashes bringing jobs and thousands of portable how. After witnessing the terrible tool of gunfire. Cross America. Administration. To rebuild the country can restore faith. The dream that defines us where the wealthy will pay more in taxes and the middle class get your fair share everyone without health insurance can do. And everyone who like stairs and keep it and more jobs more. Jones Krieger leader. And I approves this message.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

