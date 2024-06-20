Bob Good hopes final vote count will put him ahead of Trump-endorsed challenger

Rep. Bob Good is hoping to fend off Trump-backed challenger John Mcguire in the Republican congressional primary in Virginia.

June 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live