Body of George H.W. Bush arrives at St. Martin's Episcopal Church to lie in repose

More
The former president will be laid to rest tomorrow.
0:47 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body of George H.W. Bush arrives at St. Martin's Episcopal Church to lie in repose

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59639451,"title":"Body of George H.W. Bush arrives at St. Martin's Episcopal Church to lie in repose","duration":"0:47","description":"The former president will be laid to rest tomorrow.","url":"/Politics/video/body-george-hw-bush-arrives-st-martins-episcopal-59639451","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.