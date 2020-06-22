Transcript for Bolton’s White House exit: Fired or resigned?

National security adviser John Bolton, appearing to contradict the commander in chief about pulling American troops out of Syria. In the months leading up to John Bolton's departure, he was increasingly at odds with president trump on major foreign policy issues. My friend. Like North Korea and Iran. Why did you stay so long if you did not trust the president? Because the stakes are so high that I thought I could continue to make a contribution. It's a huge honor to serve the United States in a senior government position. It's not something you walk away from lightly. What was the last straw for you? The negotiations with the Taliban and the decision to bring Taliban to camp David. One thing we have to figure out is why were the talks first put on the schedule and why were they canceled. We do know that ambassador Bolton has been against this peace agreement. There must be a lot going on behind the scenes. This was a disaster, a public relations disaster for the president. Because it was revealed that he was actually inviting the Taliban to come to camp David for a peace agreement announcement the week of September 11th. September 9th, trump called me down to the oval. He complained about press coverage on Afghanistan, cancellation of the camp David meeting. He was furious he was being portrayed as a fool. It is going to be a great day if you're getting out to do just about anything. I came into the west wing as usual, about 6:00. I wrapped up a bunch of things that had been pending. I had my resignation letter prepared. I gave it to my assistant to take down to the oval office. I left to go home so I would be out of range when the letter hit. But the world learns shortly before noon that he has been fired, it all came the way these things always do, from a presidential tweet. We are coming on the air right now with some breaking news. Just moments ago, president trump tweeting that he has asked his national security adviser John Bolton to resign. This is a lesson to anybody else contemplating resigning. Don't tell the president first. Don't show him the courtesy, 'cause he's not going to show you the courtesy. I should have struck preemptively. There's a lesson in that, but I was content to counter-tweet with the facts. Well, the fascinating thing about this is Bolton about 12 minutes later has his own tweet saying, "No, no, no." He wasn't fired. He resigned. And at that point, my Twitter account was shut off. Shut off? And he said he fired you? Well, that's simply not true. He and I had one-on-one, a conversation the prior afternoon. And I said, "Look, if you want me to resign, I'll do it." He said, "Let's talk about it the next morning." And then he went off to a political event. The president and his own national security adviser can't agree publicly on how he left this job. It really speaks to how tested and damaged this relationship was. We learn you're no longer working at the white house through a series of tweets. He doesn't like a circumstance where he is upstaged. And he told me a story a couple times actually, involving Kim Jong-un, whether there would be a Singapore summit, whether it would be canceled or not. And he told me that he always wanted to be the one who broke up with the girl. He never wanted the girl to break up with him. And I think that explains everything. He broke up with you? If he wants to look at it that way. I resigned. It was mayhem in the white house briefing room. Hello, everybody. So secretary Pompeo and I are here today to talk about the president's new executive order. Where reporters have only one question in mind. Did John Bolton get fired or did he quit? So last night the president asked for ambassador Bolton's resignation. As I understand it, it was received this morning. Was it news to you today because last night we were told he would be here today. I am never surprised. He made some very big mistakes. He wasn't getting along with people in the administration that I consider very important. The story was the stuff that late night talk shows are made of. Trump goes through staffers like a high 17-year-old goes through little Debbie's Swiss rolls. I mean, Bolton really should have seen this coming, every kid knows "Let's talk about it tomorrow" means "You're definitely not getting that pony." For trump, whether they quit or whether they're fired, it's trump who has the last word. It's a lot of fun to work with Donald Trump. And it's very easy, actually, to work with me. You know why it's easy? Because I make all the decisions. They don't have to work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.