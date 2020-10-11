Transcript for The Breakdown - President-elect Joe Biden prepares for transition of power

Hi everyone thanks for treating with us on the breakdown I'm Diane Macedo a New York. And I'm Terry Moran in Washington DC yeah. ABC news sources tell that tell us that president trump is starting to plan already for a 20/20 four presidential run but he still hasn't conceded the election. That's right just moments ago president elect Joseph Biden spoke in Delaware as saying that the transition is still going. Well under way and that quote nothing is going to stop that ABC's favorite movie joins us now for more on this right out the top of the show face you know. Sheehan kind of dismissive of the president's refusal to concede and at one point laughing at the mention of secretary of state in my company has named. What did you make of his remarks car. He's just shrugged it off at this point in the transition inch his administration or his his team she is supposed to already have access to a lot of things including security briefings and access to money to even office space she and right now that the administration hasn't been really clear on when they planned to start that process but when he was not doing this news conference how he feels about that does sound -- they released it out to meet with the fact that the likes as I'm confident that the fact that you're not willing to acknowledge anyone at this point she is not much of consequence in our planning and what were able to do between now and January 20 inch the president elect to basically said she you know right now I don't have to make any specific decisions on national security each it's not until January 20 that I have to be making those decisions oaks at this point I wish I had this information but I don't have -- it's not critical right now so he's basically forging ahead with his transition plant. And Dave we also heard our own Mary Bruce asking the president elect and he's considering any legal action over the transition and end he sounded like he just Antonin and he doesn't see that as being necessary right now. Why not. Sure we urge for on his own campaign even as late as yesterday saying that it planned to pursue legal action should if it worked at content that Dewhurst hoping at this point -- that the administration will start working with them the numbers show should they are on track to beat in the White House come January 20 so they are hoping at some point that's an administration will come around and start this transition process but so far there's no indication of action and bad teeth you talked about secretary secretary Pompeo just saying that she looks forward to that's from the administration transitioning back to a second term she which is really alarming because that's not what the numbers show that term administration continues to refuse. What actual numbers are showing and what the results are selling so far she and da -- Republicans on Capitol Hill are also they seem to be supporting should this idea that this election is not over Jesse action at this point again millions of dollars at congressional congressionally appropriated by. Funds are supposed to be going to the fighting champion race now to start this transition she and so hard that hasn't happened to see action we're waiting to see when that props as well start playing out. To him by and also settling his pretty satisfied at how those legal proceedings are going so far with so many of them getting turn out of porch anyway that it can't despite the whole back and forth. Various foreign leaders have already reached out to the president elect to offer their congratulations to -- in what they've been saying. Show notably. He's already urged from the British prime minister Boris Johnson who she is considered an ally of president structure and that conversation lasted about a half hour and in that conversation should they talked about continuing to build on this release as have those longstanding relationship shared between the UK and should the U last and they want to talk about increasing trade and then also talking about security moving story she even brought up NATO should and at worst Austin -- took a step further by inviting China the president elect to a climate summit that is happening next November action in the UK so chase world leaders are ready recognizing the impending by any administration action here at home Republican leaders have yet TDs. All right Kate the movie forests in Delaware at Shea. And today that trump administration and eighteen Republican led states argued in front of the Supreme Court did obamacare the Affordable Care Act should be struck down in its entirety. This case comes. As the pet and pandemic continues to accelerate and without any clear alternative. The people covered under that law the millions of Americans who would lose their insurance if that laws overturned this kid's gonna impact every single American somewhere or another and are Devin Dwyer has a closer look at the personal stakes are some of the families facing a lot of uncertainty right now. For the third time in a decade he Affordable Care Act is on the line at the Supreme Court. He doesn't mean a lot of dead in and honestly I wouldn't have known where to earn and our word to sign up sir ensuring. Veronica Valdez a 38 year old mother of five is watching the case closely after losing her job an employer based health insurance in the recession she found a safety net in obamacare. What's most important thing you know as making sure we're all healthy and you never had been kids also I mean you can't take the risk of not having insurance. Because she's unemployed Valdez qualified for premium subsidies under the law changes 146. Dollars a month for coverage for her family. But now those subsidies which hope nearly ten million Americans afford health care could abruptly go away. As president trumpet eighteen Republican led states asked the justices to invalidate the entire. A law he normally this sort of core when they rules something unconstitutional. It takes effect immediately. It's really hard to find a precedent based on court decision. That we have such a sweeping effects on our country. An estimated 41 million Americans would lose health insurance nationwide if the law is struck down. And protections for 54 million people with preexisting conditions. Could also be eliminated. Its giant miles and it just goes up against chest it's a scary prospect for gene fall to subdue Hampshire. Who says his medical chart reads like a horror story of conditions that an insurer could potentially deny. Cancer condition pulmonary dysfunction diabetes. Absolutely absolutely. Are there you know I would exclude it was no way. Right appreciate that I grew. You know any sort of insurance and highways are suddenly in that position of needing it. Who lack of important. President trumping congressional Republicans have insisted there's no need to panic. What always protect people with preexisting so I'd like to terminate Obama care come up with a brand new beautiful healthcare they're certainly multiple ways to protecting would preexisting conditions. Which can do is just got. Weaver magic want them and hope it happens. So we're always stay started here this morning seen. The uncertainty as Christine Callahan of Ohio deeply anxious for thirteen year old son Andrew who is an undiagnosed genetic condition requires 7000. Dollars a month in medical care. How your insurance worldwide leader. I notice there today play. We don't deserve it yeah we how many. Callahan worries Indian obamacare would mean a return to the time would insurance companies could cap payouts if you get sick. Hillenbrand comes to appointees and we're back to those days what did that well you're this you're not order without. Ending everything when he I mean. Debbie Allen's. What you do for our daughter as far as saving for college he. Means that the decision out. Branyan does vs does care. The personal stakes here Devin Dwyer joining us live now in Washington. DeVon you are both the following for today's argue with what you big take away. I don't know what you thought about it Terry but I knew you can't always be certain from the oral how the justices are gonna go but it certainly appears like the Affordable Care Act. Will survive this challenge opt for pokes at home not following the case is was about eight individual mandate requirement. That all Americans have insurance even despite the fact that congress eliminated the penalty a couple years ago for more than two hours today they wrangled over that grappled with that changed I've debated whether or not actually harms someone without penalty in itself it's unconstitutional. The justices also talk a lot about whether or can be severed from the law Terry recovered just. I Dermot during a recorded various hearings whether or not the rest of the law would stand if in fact they struck down the mandate. Of course president trump and those Republican state say the whole thing needs to go but it was striking today chief Justice Roberts justice Brent Cavanaugh bolt seemed pretty on ambiguous. I bet that individual mandate could be severed the rest of the lock could stand in fact Chief Justice John Roberts once a forest just say that while opponents of obamacare. May have wanted to court to kill the law. He said quote it's not our job pretty striking Terry. He was striking Kavanagh as well sings into this laws not like I. Again jango positive piece out pull on the wrong priest a whole thing comes down there's an you can just take that he sent the mandate and the rest of it will stand. So what do we expect drilling in this case and one other just is that they're just as. Amy Tony Blair wouldn't think of her. This was the first time we heard from anybody Baird and a major case like this of course she got so much attention. Back during her hearings refer her views on the Affordable Care Act she's been hostile to it. And today there was no surprise there I mean any coney bear was suggesting. That congress you know Renee and you know they they can't just leave this mandate in place what opponents are calling that Nikkei command to all Americans unconstitutional. To have them buys something she was harshly critical. The justices will vote on the case later this week teary in secret and of course to spend some time writing those opinions how we expect the decisions to come down sometime early next year certainly by the end of June. Out of for all those families you saw in the piece and Andrew good reason for a sigh of relief it does appear at least at first glance here that much of the law will stand Terry. Reporting Evan Dreyer in the court and in the country tax breaks her. And the health care debate comes as code in nineteen surges across the country hitting the upper midwest and western states particularly harsh now some hospitals are at a breaking point with icu beds stealing up. Some nurses and doctors on the front lines of the crisis and share with their biggest worries are right now I'm. Nurses are and it's hosted solution working. Multiple over time owners. Getting serious few breaks if we get allowance race happen next to. My stories the hardest part is when I worked directly with the covic patients that they are isolated. Aides don't have any human contact besides us. It's sad to see and dealing contact they have is true. A device and Tony for hours they could be intimidated and on a ventilator. Did they never expected and they are terrified. Because it's happening so fast. I've recently lost someone does a better phrase a couple weeks. And you just walked past her room and I just sitting there are scared but hopeful and they were there waving at you and you're just seeing her oxygen needs. And they. They don't all make it out. You need. To their best to be there with this but the key sentence. We will sit and hold their hands and I yelled up the video channel store and a half hour but the patient. And this to have conversations who has multiple Stanley members about what he wants to. With. Evidence that he happens. At home dance. It's hard tunnels to sit zoom. I like everyone knows who instead. Of in nineteen did not exist. We're hearing from just a few health care workers there as corona virus cases are now soaring in every state of the country the total number of cases in the US is now above ten million with more than 59000. Currently hospitalized. That's the highest total since late July should the state of North Dakota has been so hard hit the governor has just announced doctors and nurses short Coleman positive. But not exhibiting symptoms can continue working each hospitals there are reportedly at 100% capacity. The governor says allowing colored positive medical professionals to keep working she is the only way to keep up with demand and is in line with crisis guidelines from the CDC joining us now with more on this near brand in the chance keep a Grand Forks, North Dakota marriage has he. Thanks so much for being on its us. If you can explain a little bit what is the thinking behind she's keeping Kobe positive health professionals. More. I think we can't. Spoke about issues are not bad my dad's a long response and and I believe that was CDC guidelines are usually lead to more stated above the CDC guidelines and did not. Cures and job there and do your job. You have sent Bristol rest of the population and it gives us our normal shop and horse to drop from. There were British pound or modernized. You react in an emotional sleeves from your State's health director a little bit earlier one listens and asked for a moment. This does not diminish the significant. Additional strain. And primarily the physicians and nurses and other staff in the hospital. For those who view do who do do do not believe go and talk to them. Asked them what it's like ask multi impact it has and their family. That was a few days ago what we think got him so choked up and mayor what are you hearing from doctors and nurses on the front lines there. Well it's a horrible time then urged officers. You know he's. You're doing these jobs for a long time and in the new deal this is just physical mental and emotional. It's been very very Marmol Mountain View on what are. Polite to the end of the tunnel and at home and rushing. Accomplish you already are and we want to she's someone wrist he didn't wake up call resorts. The standard for many stories you know it's apparent I'm Anderson and under are all sorts. It's a child returns or don't or won't be as much as possible. I know you've also issued an executive order limiting the hours and bars and restaurants for example what else are you considering if these numbers don't turn around which. Well challenged portions are not two shutting dollar on new sports it's going to be. Closing schools the university. There are probably my peanuts are businesses are all then. I. Wondered who I'm shut down for a job. You know we've been very reluctant to do that would about how thanks. I'm Leon about this but with all of us. Our displeasure not on businesses and unimportant auto workers. Are not damaged Indian culture salt tolerance on the big. Ours and that's what really doing this you know programs. I'm classroom she reached now. You know us in the middle I suspect tough permitted sponsored and again here. You know we've got an area that's truly believes in individual freedom and and in our jubilation we really know all our. Marsh number so why. And mayor what's your message to citizens who might resist. Some of these measures either the ones you already put in place are the ones are considering. Laden's arsenal martyrs who am I an amendment to the citizens they got engaged. On this shop. Right now as an alternate leadership this morning is from freshman Revere our genes and now on our own grandchild reason nor sorry we're already announced. And I didn't you are guidelines and jewelry and protect our help to. There's every chance key we appreciate your time today wishing you guys but there we know it's been touched. Think Jim absolutely good luck to that good people grabbed for his. President elect Biden's team is working to make a smooth transition of care field but. That's tasked with aiding a transition and they're not cooperating with vitamin C and secretary of state says there will be a transition. But not for Joseph Biden. Olivier smooth transition to us that the drug administration and we'll have more details and analysis when we come back. My number one priority. The coming two months is to. Try to facilitate. A transition. That ensures our president elect is successful. And I. Very hurt by it. B. I think interest. Is present present life trumps. Wanting to work with the my team. Many of the issues Walt this great country faces. A very much look forward to dealing with the president. In the future including council. Flames over the difficulties some of these guys trying assets and some of these some of the really great thing. And if you. So Mr. President it was a great job of being with you and I look forward to being with many many more times in the future. Welcome back I was four years ago today and that's the way it's supposed to go mostly has gone in that 212 year of presidential transitions and not this year because president elect Joseph Biden's transition team he says. They couldn't take legal action. If the agency that's tasked with aiding the processes the General Services Administration doesn't recognize buttons whether the lots and they should recognize the winner of the election and then get to work helping them transition. The GSA traders and rides resource is like access to classified information background investigations millions of dollars to the winners transition team but so far against GSA administrator Emily Murphy. Who was appointed by president trump has not recognized Joseph Biden as the winner of the election and it's worth saying that. You know he's ease up. In the electoral college and won the popular vote by at least five million escort there are challenges and that's the president's ranch. Meanwhile president trump is refusing to accept those results his campaign is filing lawsuits challenging ballot counts without evidence. The Justice Department official in charge of elections has also resigned after the attorney general authorize investigations into the election speaks for those results are certified. The move is a reversal of longstanding policy. Also secretary of state Mike Pompeo was asked today whether the State Department will assist with a smooth transition. And here's a listen to what he said. Transition to a second from administration. Right now what we're ready. The world is watching what's taking place and we're gonna count all the votes. When the process is complete the B electors selected there's a process the constitution lays it out pretty clearly. Eco secretary of state Mike Pompeo mentioning a second juncture there. And maybe joking about Renee may not be Jordan's news political director Rick Klein political analyst. A few doubted joining us now to figure this out and never let me begin with the other you can both China and can you just explain how much. The turnaround in the vote it would take for Donald Trump to have a second term and what's going on here once you look at the scale of the. Everyone likes to talk about Florida 2000 this is not Florida 2000 and for a lot of reasons it's not even close all the way in Florida it was one seat and about 500 votes separating the candidates in this case it is four or five seats depending on the size Donald Trump what a turnaround. And at a minimum 101000 Boson is on the east upwards of fifty or 60000. Votes and. There hasn't been a shred of evidence introduced in the public domain or in court. That would suggest that there's any number of votes that are likely to be overturn. This has from the start Terry bean a political strategy not a legal strategy and even now weeks after the election there is nothing in any courthouse in America that would seriously undermine the vote counts that continue to proceed at the state level period full stop this is not the same. I am not matter what. Her arms are Diane that's a day. Not just curious you know what you may secretary Pompeo given what Rick is explained putting me these comments and they'll be an orderly transition to a second trumpet administration. Well my interest expenses he was trying to be funny at a not funny time I mean that's. That's all I can say I. I think Mike Pompeo is smarter not to know what Rick just said I mean this race is not even as close as it was where there's further distance between this race. Between Joseph Biden and Donald Trump and there was between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton so I think a number of senators. Are sort of playing this game right now they know deep in their hearts and Joseph Biden is gonna be president on January 20 Mike Pompeo who knows finish my guess is most people in the White House knowing I'm because of the situation here won't play this out cash in as Rick said you know I was in the middle of the sort has stopped working for George W. Bush this isn't the same after that first official ballots were done it was less than a thousand votes better recounts during George Bush you wasn't like there was mega fight in him fight over that problem. Problems of fraud it was just a question of the what was the recount gonna yield. And I think Joseph Biden would be like don't find have a recount do it every one of these states I don't think they're gonna fighter recount will be about so she I think everybody is sort of on an intense stage. They've been stressed the last four years I don't think the Republicans want a book the president in the middle of this emotional time. Everybody deep down knows what the answer is. Well I'll I wonder mad except for the millions of people put their faith and Donald Trump thought it was going he was gonna win are shocked it is not now being holed. By the leadership of the Republican Party by conservative media that the election has been stolen. And that may be a couple key game in Washington to protect Donald Trump shrouded fragile ego. But for a lot of people maybe it's eroding their confidence in the democracy to what are your sank. Well I. I think it's it's it's awful so what's been going on and basically accusing curious states both Republican and Democrat around the country that they somehow partake. Part took in fraud let me get your perspective though there are a number of Trump's supporters around the country a country that buy into this. But I live in a town that voting for Donald trop. The flags are down. They're not running around with banners in their cars they've basically I've talked to a number of them they basically concede that Joseph Biden is going to be president they're ready to move on and they want to know what my favorite cited Thanksgiving it's. And so that's boasts trouble voters right now there is a segment. The most child voters have already moved. I'm just marking can bu T down on my break down bingo card over here gave me the minds of I can't. Rick when you when you look at the possibilities of how this plays out you know we've heard from Joseph Biden just a little while ago essentially saying that so far in the president's refusal to concede doesn't affect much they're continuing with the transition. As planned regardless. What happens. If the president and the GSA continued to resist this at what point does it become a problem. Joseph Biden is the least panic Democrat in America right now he is cool as cucumbers cut all this stuff and because he knows. Get the work of the transition is going to proceed he knows what it's like to be in the White House is keen nose and they're preparing for this yes there are a lot of logistical issues on their a lot of financial issues. Surrounded but as he instead be nice that the intelligence but one president at time he can do the jobs starting January 20 he's very calm about it I thought it was so critical in that news conference earlier today guys is that you had a president elect looking to turn down the temperature to dial it back. To talk again about reaching out to Republicans asked explicitly. Were these Republicans have been auditing and interceptor election he just beat I think there are relevant point say it's gonna we're gonna get there. He's making another point that procedurally we're not at a point where in what has the election they don't want to we haven't had certified results at a states. He has completed an order free in the process to work it work its way through. And so far. The institutions or hold you have states conducting their own elections and now doing their own count on the court houses that are written each year any and all challenges in the into the data will be certified winner and it will almost certainly almost positively be Joseph Biden she is. Certain of that fact and and he doesn't feel a need. And when asked what he'd say to president trump it control only said. I look forward to talking with Eunice trump was president and Matt Dowd it's stuffing from in my mom's stuffing and Rick Klein thanks very much. That doesn't for us here on the breakdown I'm Terry Moran. And I'm Dennis it'll be really see you back here tomorrow and at 3 PM eastern have a great day.

