-
Now Playing: Why Mike Bloomberg is sitting out the Iowa caucuses?
-
Now Playing: Breaking down how the Iowa caucuses work
-
Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar’s campaign manager discusses time in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Breaking down how much money Democratic candidates spent in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Democrats make final impeachment plea in the Senate
-
Now Playing: Which counties are the ones to watch during the Iowa caucuses?
-
Now Playing: Democrats keeping close eye on Iowa’s swing counties
-
Now Playing: DNC Chair Tom Perez discusses Iowa caucuses
-
Now Playing: Breaking down how much time Democratic candidates have spent in Iowa
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 3, 2020
-
Now Playing: GOP chair reacts to impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden trying to manage expectations in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Democrats make final impeachment plea in the Senate
-
Now Playing: Buttigieg, Klobuchar face critical Iowa caucus
-
Now Playing: Iowa caucuses provide 1st test for candidates
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden trying to manage expectations in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Iowa Democrats will vote with their feet
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for State of the Union amid impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates make final pitches to voters in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Impeachment trial nears end