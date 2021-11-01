Transcript for Businesses reckon with Capitol riot

And after Wednesday's riot on Capitol Hill. Business leaders are coming to terms with what the violence that has shocked the country means it's where there are corporate identities. Several companies are taking action by suspending political donations. Panning president drugs online stories stores or even stripping his golf courses of holding pristine just turned next. Economics correspondent Deirdre Bolton has more. I'm a corporate fallout. In the aftermath of the Capitol Hill attack. Private companies are taking action against president Tran thi CEO is young there a company that specializes in information and branding integrity. Says the days of companies being neutral on political social or cultural movements. Are over. Corporations have a cultural responsibility. And end I think a lot of ways it ask for and they recognize that they tell us what's. It with the public and. Marry Ott is suspending donations to Republican senators who objected to certifying president elect Joseph Biden's electoral victory. A hotel chain spokesperson is quoted as saying. We have taken the destructive events at the capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration. We will be pausing political giving from our political action committee to those who voted against certification of the election. The blue cross blue shield association also said it will suspend contributions to lawmakers who quote voted to undermine our democracy. Some business leaders is seen conflict in these past four years the champ administration made many polarizing decisions and also enacted so called business friendly ones. Including a 2017. Tax overhaul that delivered a windfall to corporations and wealthy individuals. But Wednesday prompted action for some. Simon and Schuster canceled a book deal it had with Missouri senator Josh holly. Senator holly led the fight in congress objecting to president elect Joseph Biden's win. Holly was seen raising a fist in solidarity to -- supporters on Wednesday during the insurgency. Senator holly tweeted about what he called the woke mob and Simon and Schuster and called the company's decision orwellian. Corporations have really lead and timber and a lot of consumers. Don't believe in our brand get behind our grand we have purpose we have values. Now consumers are holding them accountable. On Sunday naked PGA announced cancellation of its contract with the trump National Golf Club in bed minster New Jersey for the 20/20 two championship. Sending the tragic events of last week. The CEO added we finer sales and a political situation not of our making or fiduciary for our members for the dean for our mission and for our brands. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization says it is incredibly disappointed and the decision is a breach of contracts. Pray BC news lies and your herbal scent. Thanks to Deirdre for that.

