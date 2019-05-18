Transcript for Buttigieg: Trump pays 'lip service' to gay rights

It's not just sixteen you share your process of influencing your game on TV over the Atlanta and is in the end time. In light of president council appointees Supreme Court and several efforts Tacoma protection of restaurants and keep your presence. Well why is it legal action be taken to ensure protections for the this problem either it. Allies this rehearsal. Even know they're being homeless service. The the present past. His. Ask us. Find out this week with the change the State Department guidance he's. So busy you are for example an international adoptions. Using excess. As far as the United States there's sir your child born out what. You know what that. Means you're not the citizens and country heroes. More. That's discrimination that's one more example. Discrimination. If you everyday life partner. If you have to go through tremendous your credit. Just to establish suitable housing copies. So there's saw its pulse and every policy her we've seen administration. LT QB. Eagles eighties he wore a transmitter. He. Pack up you know injury partners are. As examples that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.