California Democratic Party chair on races to watch in the state on Election Day

Rusty Hicks, chair of the California Democratic Party, discusses the congressional races to watch in California on Election Day.

October 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live