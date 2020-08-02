Transcript for Candidates talk about what the country can do to get people out of poverty

We'll start with Mr. Yang. According to the children's defense fund it's been nearly 20 years since child poverty was directly addressed in the presidential debate. The year was 1999. The -- who may be watching right now, the late cokie Roberts. Cokie loved the New Hampshire primary. She asked the candidates in the Republican debate, how do we overcome the scandal of 1 million American preschoolers living in poverty? Today nearly 1 in 5 are still living below the poverty line even though we have had ten straight year of economic growth. What does that say to you about where America is today and what we need to do with it? We are in the most extreme winner take all economy in the history of our country, and unfortunately that extremity is just going reach unprecedented highs as technology is getting stronger, more capable all the time. Most of us are not. Most adults feel happy with we stay the same any given day. If we want to eliminate child poverty we need to put money in the hands of families, particularly single parents. 40% of children are born to single moms. 90% of single parents are moms. Right now we have fallen into this trap where we've allowed the market to tell us what we are all worth. What is the market value my wivive Lynn or stay at home parents around the country? Zero taking care of parents? Zero. Coaches and mentors helping our kids? Zero. Most artists -- sorry, artists, but it's true -- zero. Increasingly local journalists, which is wiping out our functional ability to have a democracy, because you can't vote if you don't have news coverage. The mission in this campaign has to be for us to disentangle economic value and human value, say they are not the same things and make the case to each of our fellow Americans we have intrinsic value as citizens, human beings and shareholder of the richest country in the world. Mayor buttigieg? The problem is America's been counting the wrong things. Now we have a president who says the economy is fantastic because the Dow Jones is looking good. And I'm sure if you've got a building with your name on it close to Wall Street, that's the same thing as the economy to you. But the problem is we have had an economy grow and not be able to lift up those in need or those in the middle. When I'm president we're going measure the performance of our economy not by the Dow Jones but the income growth of the 90%. Because the income economy is one where children are being lifted out of poverty just as we focus in the South Bend on cutting the poverty rate, in particular the black poverty this is one more example of something where the American people want to see change. The American people, not just die hard Democrats, but so many independents and Republicans think we need to prioritize economic equity and yet it still doesn't happen. That is why we need recognize that the times arrive for a different kind of politics. To turn the page, leave the politics of the past in the past, and deliver a better future before it is too late. Senator Warren. So, I started my grownup life as a special education teacher. I learned early on about the worth of every single human being, and I believe that the best investment we can make as a nation, the best investment we can make as human beings to invest in our children. Everyone says they love the kids, but here's the deal -- it's time to come up with real plans to make that happen. I talked before about a two cent wealth tax. The whole idea behind it is we can do early childhood education and good quality child care. Universal pre-k for every 3-year-old and 4-year-old in America, and we can stop exploiting the people. Largely black and brown women who do this work and raise the wages of every child care worker and preschoolteacher in America. We want to have a real future in this country, then invest in our children. Don't leave public education to our localities and states. Be a good federal partner. Put real money into our schools. Put real money into housing. Put real money into health care. Put real money into the future of our children. That's how we build the America of our best values. Mr. Vice president. I come from a family where a dad walked in one day and said, we got to move. Don't have a job. We got to move to a different city. I watched my dad -- and I met many people here in this state and others who have gone through the same thing, where the father's made that longest walk or the mother made thatongest walk. I was listed as the 40th man in the United States congress. My net worth was net zero a couple of types. The fact of the matter is I never focused on money for me. And I was a single dad for five years. It's not as hard as being a single mom. I had help from my sisters in the audience and others. The fact is, I think we have to focus on what is at stake here. These aren't someone else's they're all our children. They're the kite strings that lift or national -- they really are -- that lift or national businesses along. We have an overwhelming interest in seeing to it they do well. You know, 2,400 students in grade school to high school are Latino. What are we going to do, walk away from that? Many come from homes that are poor, very poor. That's why I invest so much time and energy in preschool. That's why I have have one dollar to spend I spend it in the early days than after. We talk about the kids that are going to be graduating. A great number of them as Mr. Yang said, aren't going on to college, although I think we should help for college. They're going to be a quipped for the 21st serchlry by new trades and -- they're all our children. They're not somebody else's kids. Everyone, everyone, everyone, everyone, my father would say is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect, and we're not doing it. Senator Sanders. The answer to your question is why we have the highest rate of childhood poverty of any major country on Earth, disproportionately high for the African-American community, by the way, is the same reason we give massive trillion dollars tax breaks to the rich corporations. Same reason we give tens of millions of dollars in subsidies to the fossil fuel industry while half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck. The same reason that we have three people in America holding more wealth than the bottom half of America. The same reason we have the only major country on Earth not to guarantee health care to all people as a humor. The same reason as to why we are paying in some cases ten times more than other country prescription drugs. And that reason why is our priorities are determined by the 1% and wealthy campaign contributors. Our priorities are determined by those who want to see the rich get richer and are turning their backs on the working of this country. What is unique about our campaign is we say unashamedly we are raising cricks not from billionaires but from working class people. That our campaign is about the working families of this country. For the working class of this country, and that is the administration that we will run. It is time to take on the big money interest. It is time to change our national priorities. Thank you. Senator klobuchar. In cokie's memory, let me answer this question -- we may have lost an election in 2016, Democrats, but we did not lose hope. There is a way -- it's actually based on a national academy of signs report and I've used that to put together a plan to reduce child poverty and eradicate it in a generation. We can do it with investment in child care and preschool and school and tax cred is and we can get it done, but to get it done we have to be able to reach the voters we lost in this state and across the country. There's an old story of Franklin Roosevelt. When he died his body was put on a train and went across America. There's a guy standing along the tracks with so many Americans. And he had he is hat on his chest and he was sobbingle the reporter go, sir, did you know the president? The guy says, no, I didn't know the president, but he knew me. He knew me. And I will tell you this -- there is a complete lack of empathy in this guy in the white house right now, and I will bring that to you. If you have trouble stretching your paycheck to pay for that rent, I know, and I will fight for you. If you have trouble deciding if you're going pay for child care or long-term care, I know you and I will fight for you. If you have trouble figuring out if you're going fill your refrigerator or prescription, I know you and I will fight for you. I do not have to biggest name up on this stage, I don't have the biggest bank account. I'm in the a political new comer with no record, but I have a record of fighting for people. I'm asking you to join us as Amy klobuchar.com. I'm asking you to belief that someone who totally believes in America can win this, because if you are tired of the extremes in our politics and the noise and the nonsense, you have a home with me. Please, New Hampshire, I would love your vote, and I would love the vote of America. Thank you. Mr. Steyer. So, the Republicans have a cruel plan, and their plan is pretty simple -- it's to cut taxes on the richest Americans and the biggest corporations and then they pay for it by cutting education for kids, by cutting health care across the board, by allowing corporations to pollute as much as they want, and then they try to break unions and the organized labor movement. It's very simple. That's what Mr. Trump's plan is and it's true in every single red state. But we are not going to win just by criticizing Mr. Trump. I know there is a better America out there, and that America lives in our hearts and minds, and that America understands that when a kid succeeds in Columbia, South Carolina, that is a triumph for every American. The same is true for Las Vegas, Nevada. Mr. Trump has no idea what prosperity looks like across the country. It's not just that he does pad things. He doesn't understand that investigating in education, health care, and good jobs -- growth in the future, mobility and justice. That is the America that lives in our hearts and minds that will beat Mr. Trump, because he will never be able to imagine it. So in fact what we need to do is have a new conception, a new dream of America. Dream and it make it happen. Imagine the mountain and then we climb it together. We are in perilous times. I am asking for your vote. Let's rise together.

