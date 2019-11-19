Castro to Vindman: ‘I hope that your brother is nicer to you than mine is to me’

Rep. Joaquin Castro took a jab at his identical twin brother, Julian Castro.
0:16 | 11/19/19

Miss Williams thank you for your service of the country. Carl been then thank you here for your service and it's great to talk to fellow identical twin. Open your Brothers nicer to you than mine is to me. Doesn't make you grow a beard and half.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

