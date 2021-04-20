Transcript for Chauvin defense asks for mistrial based on Rep. Maxine Waters' 'guilty' comments

The judge in the show been case denied a motion from this trial over comments made by California congresswoman Maxine Waters the defense said waters prejudiced the jury. During a visit to Minnesota when she said protesters should get more active and more confrontational. It chauvinist not convicted. The judge criticized waters for making the remarks and suggested. They may be grounds for appeal. I'm aware that cares when waters was talking specifically about this trial and about the and acceptability of anything less than murder conviction. Which elected officials would stop talking about this case. Especially in a manner that is disrespectful. To the rule of law into the judicial branch and are function. Watered pointed out that the judge said her words don't matter house Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. Says he was introducing a resolution to censure waters when after water should apologize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Nell.

