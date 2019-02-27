Transcript for Cohen hearing takes a break

Substantial break here for the Michael Cohen hearings only about five Democrats left to question. Mr. Cohen of course we've seen the strategies unfolding during the day the president that Democrats. Focusing on the most explosive potential claims from Michael Cohen on the WikiLeaks whether president from new about the WikiLeaks. Leak up from Julian aside during the campaign. The hush money payments stormy Daniels in Cary McDougal during the campaign and of course Michael Collins false testimony. To congress over the Moscow trump tower. Republicans focusing on Michael Collins credibility on the fact that the hearing is being held. At all and whether Cohen eventually intends to profit from it but perhaps the biggest news in this last section. Had to do with some in the Michael Cohen could not talk about it couldn't answer several questions because he said they were still under investigation by the southern district prosecutors. In the southern district of New York. And then he was as this. Is there any other wrongdoing or illegal acts that you are aware of regarding Donald Trump that we haven't yet discussed today. Yes and again those are part of the investigation it's currently being looked but the southern district of New York.

