'Congress needs to do more': activist David Hogg on preventing school shootings

David Hogg, gun control activist, March for our Lives co-founder and Parkland school shooting survivor reacted to the Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison, Wisconsin.

December 16, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live