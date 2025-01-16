Ceasefire deal faces ‘last-minute crisis’: Netanyahu

The Israeli cabinet is due to meet on Thursday to approve the ceasefire agreement that was announced on Wednesday. ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge and Shannon Kingston report.

January 16, 2025

