Transcript for Congress recognizes Eugene Goodman, other officers who protected Capitol during riots

Mr. President in a moment tile the less the senate to pass legislation. That would award capitol police officer Eugene Goodman the congressional gold medal. In the weeks after the attack on January this sixth. The world learned about the incredible incredible bravery of officer Goodman on that fateful day here in this trial. We saw a new video powerful video. Showing calmness under pressure. His courage in the line of duty. His foresight in the midst of chaos. And his willingness to make himself. A target. Of the mob rage so that others might reach safety. Officer Goodman is in the chamber tonight. Officer Goodman thank you. But mr. great Republican leader McConnell on chart okay hope. I just want to say I think we can all agree. That Eugene Goodman deserves the highest honor congress can be stow. But I just before. We moved to pass this legislation I want to be clear. That he was not alone that day. The nation's so law and has now seen numerous examples of Becker wrote conduct of the capitol police. The metropolitan police the swat teams that were with us on January 6 here in the capital protecting us. Our heartfelt gratitude extends to each and every one of them. Particularly now. As members of the force continue to bear scars. Seen and un four seen. From the events of that disgraceful day. Let us give them poll the honor and recognition they so justly deserved.

