Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Cory Booker talks gun control, lead crisis with voters
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"24:38","description":"The 2020 presidential candidate sits down with three voters at a restaurant in Newark, New Jersey, for a conversation about the issues.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65835888","title":"Cory Booker talks gun control, lead crisis with voters","url":"/Politics/video/cory-booker-talks-gun-control-lead-crisis-voters-65835888"}