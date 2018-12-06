Democratic senators react to Trump announcing end to military exercises with S Korea

More
The president called the military exercises "provocative" and said they would end while the U.S. continues talks with North Korea.
1:32 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democratic senators react to Trump announcing end to military exercises with S Korea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55837543,"title":"Democratic senators react to Trump announcing end to military exercises with S Korea","duration":"1:32","description":"The president called the military exercises \"provocative\" and said they would end while the U.S. continues talks with North Korea.","url":"/Politics/video/democratic-senators-react-trump-announcing-end-military-exercises-55837543","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.