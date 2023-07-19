Ex-DHS Chief of Staff says Trump 'should be the weakest potential candidate'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff, Miles Taylor, on what a second Trump presidency could mean for America's democracy in his new book "Blowback."

July 19, 2023

