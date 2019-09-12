Transcript for 'It’s a disgrace what’s happened': President Trump on inspector general report

In disgrace what's happened. With respect to do things that were done to our country. It should never again happen to another president. It seems. Incredible followers that I would have ever thought possible. And it's it's an embarrassment to country it's dishonest. It's it's everything. A lot of people thought it would be except far worse. So I'm going to get some very detailed briefing but briefings but they they are. It's very sad to version day when I see that we're seeing day when a lot of people see. They had no nothing is concocted. And you say what you want that was a a probably something that's never happened in the history of our country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.