Transcript for Dixville Notch celebrates 60 years as ‘first in the nation’ vote

Originally. The vote just that here in Hart's location because the railroad. How to shift change and allowed. All men who worked on the railroad and late night to vote the town would gather here. Usually is prevalent in order. Have coffee and tea in whatever. Ready for vote at midnight. And safe than usual. That it it has become. The town hall. We'll still. We actually looked forward to getting together. As a group. Four or any reason so midnight voting is just another one of those. Reasons to get together I think it's the excitement so he's. The only way this works is that a 100% of the registered voters are here midnight. Voted today the polls can open and close when you hear that those 50% analyst participation nationally. This is a town but one way or another. We have a 100% participation because you can't just not sure what to say. They're voting. As part heritage state. Part of the importance of showing democracy in action.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.